T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 33,854 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.32. 139,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

