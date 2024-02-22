T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 277,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $734,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.44. 849,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.12. The company has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,241,781 shares of company stock valued at $526,545,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

