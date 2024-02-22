Syntax Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $22.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.04. 885,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $235.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

