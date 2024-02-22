Syntax Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Syntax Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.07. 256,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,274. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,475,578. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

