Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.93. 191,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,676. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.