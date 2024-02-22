Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,142. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

