Syntax Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.62. 1,477,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,900. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

