Syntax Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF comprises 2.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Syntax Advisors LLC owned about 17.19% of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSLY. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000.

NYSEARCA SSLY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 340. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62.

The Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified SmallCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 600 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSLY was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Syntax.

