Syntax Advisors LLC Purchases 810 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $1,696,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,038,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,936,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,120. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

