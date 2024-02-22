Syntax Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,783. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $292.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.