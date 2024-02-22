Syntax Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $47.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,616.50. The stock had a trading volume of 59,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,850. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,380.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,116.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

