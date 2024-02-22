Syntax Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for about 0.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.29. The company had a trading volume of 514,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,010. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.52. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

