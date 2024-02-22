Syntax Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.61. 2,493,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,879,855. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

