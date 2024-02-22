Syntax Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in International Business Machines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.12. 1,909,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The firm has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

