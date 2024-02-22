Syntax Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,429,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Water Works by 15.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

AWK stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.76. 856,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

