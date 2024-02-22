Syntax Advisors LLC Buys 114 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,073,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 57.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,122.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $119,737.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,122.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,690 shares of company stock worth $6,415,299 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.39. 132,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,397. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VeriSign

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.