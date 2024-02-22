Syntax Advisors LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.4% of Syntax Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.50. 2,446,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,151,951. The stock has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.17. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

