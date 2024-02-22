Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sylvania Platinum Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of LON:SLP opened at GBX 50 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.52. The company has a market capitalization of £131.81 million, a P/E ratio of 407.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 12.15. Sylvania Platinum has a 52-week low of GBX 48 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 115 ($1.45).
Sylvania Platinum Company Profile
