Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sylvania Platinum Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of LON:SLP opened at GBX 50 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.52. The company has a market capitalization of £131.81 million, a P/E ratio of 407.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 12.15. Sylvania Platinum has a 52-week low of GBX 48 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 115 ($1.45).

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

