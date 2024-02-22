Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

Sylvamo has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sylvamo to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Sylvamo stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 46,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,209,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

