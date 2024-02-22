Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.
Surge Energy Company Profile
