Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Issues Earnings Results

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,695. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

