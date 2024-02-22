Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is Aldebaran Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Aldebaran Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 4.7% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aldebaran Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SU traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $33.68. 2,142,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,515. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.