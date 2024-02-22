Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $54.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

