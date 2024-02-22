Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.040-7.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.04-7.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.28. 199,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.32%.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

