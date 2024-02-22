Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.040-7.240 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.00.

Sun Communities stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.34. 233,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,697. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 326.32%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,323,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after acquiring an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

