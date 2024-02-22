Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.80

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 79248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
