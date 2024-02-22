Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.80

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 79248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

