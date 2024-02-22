Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,673 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 562,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

