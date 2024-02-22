Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NYSE RGR opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $779.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $8,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 106,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 59,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,308,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

