Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,590 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of Stryker worth $957,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $351.88. 323,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.04. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $352.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

