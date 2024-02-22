Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

