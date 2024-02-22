StockNews.com Lowers Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allot Communications

Allot Communications Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allot Communications

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.