StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

