StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $1.04 on Monday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
About voxeljet
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than voxeljet
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.