StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJETFree Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $1.04 on Monday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About voxeljet

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.