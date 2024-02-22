StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $1.04 on Monday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

