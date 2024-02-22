StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDRX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of MDRX opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 13,306.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,029 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,088,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,333,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,319 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

