StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

POLA stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Polar Power by 802.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. 6.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.