StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 86.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

