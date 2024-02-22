StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Invitae has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

