StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,520,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 894,022 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $22,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.