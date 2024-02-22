StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Enservco by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

