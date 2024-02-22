StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Down 14.9 %
Shares of CHNR stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $8.85.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
