StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

