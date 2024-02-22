StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
