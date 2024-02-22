StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OCX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OCX

OncoCyte Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.