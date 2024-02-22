StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $9.55 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.87.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TAST
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 58,108 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 296,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carrols Restaurant Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.