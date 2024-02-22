StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $9.55 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

TAST opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $514.44 million, a P/E ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 58,108 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 296,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

