Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Hold

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SUN stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.18% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,089,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

