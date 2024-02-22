Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 56,288 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,307,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Enbridge worth $109,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,748. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 129.52%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

