Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SF. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.