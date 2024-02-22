Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.46% of American Water Works worth $112,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in American Water Works by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in American Water Works by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,429,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AWK traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.50. The stock had a trading volume of 216,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,108. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.34. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

