Stifel Financial Corp Has $169.48 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,831 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Netflix worth $169,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix stock traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $581.20. 628,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.88. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $597.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

