Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 829,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $172,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.84.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.66. 116,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,239. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $253.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.36. The company has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

