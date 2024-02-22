Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 51,819 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 51,819 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Shell worth $122,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $63.88. 1,233,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

